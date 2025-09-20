Knicks could trade former 1st-round pick for salary relief

The New York Knicks will have a tough decision to make leading up to the regular season. After signing Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet, the expectation is that both players will indeed make the final roster.

The only problem is that for that to happen, they will need to trade someone to open up cap space. They currently can not afford to sign both Brogdon and Shamet because of the second apron restrictions.

Knicks could trade Pacome Dadiet

Daily Knicks’ Atticus O’Brien-Pappalardo suggested that one player who could be moved is former first-round pick Pacome Dadiet.

“The Knicks are weighing trade options that would allow them to sign both Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon to the final roster. Moving on from former first-round pick Pacome Dadiet would create enough space to sign both the veterans, but it would slash into the Knicks’ wing depth, which is already weak as is,” O’Brien-Pappalardo wrote.

“The Knicks are in a predicament. They see value in adding both Shamet and Brogdon, but can’t do so without making a move to clear space. Stefon Bondy of The New York Post, speaking on Knicks Fan TV, said that Dadiet is a name that has been generating buzz. The Knicks selected Dadiet in the first round of the 2024 draft, and he is a key piece of the Knicks’ younger core.”

Dadiet was drafted 25th overall in last year’s draft, though he rarely saw the court in his rookie season. The 6-7 forward out of France has a lot of upside at just 20 years old, but the team is in a position where they want to win right now.

The Knicks are adding established veterans

They are prioritizing depth by adding established veterans who are more likely to provide a positive impact as opposed to an unproven sophomore in Dadiet. Dadiet has the tools to be an elite defensive presence with a nice three-point shot, but the fact of the matter is that he is still a ways away from being fully developed.

The Knicks have already enhanced their depth with other signings this offseason. At the start of the free agency period, they signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, both of whom are expected to be key components off the bench this upcoming season.

It may not be long before a move is made to open up cap space. Perhaps Dadiet will be the one who gets moved.