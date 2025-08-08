Knicks’ new $150 million man would get $6 million bonus if traded

The New York Knicks made a bold commitment by signing Mikal Bridges to a four-year, $150 million contract extension this summer.

Bridges is a key part of their developing core and gives the team continuity after a rollercoaster 2024 campaign on both ends.

His numbers last season didn’t fully meet expectations, but the Knicks clearly believe his best basketball is still ahead.

Now with Mike Brown stepping in as head coach, Bridges has a fresh opportunity to thrive in a more structured system.

Bridges needs to bounce back after a rocky transition

In his first full year with the Knicks, Bridges averaged 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across 37 minutes per night.

He played all 82 games for the fourth straight season — a testament to his durability and consistency on the floor.

Still, his defense regressed, and he struggled to anchor the second unit whenever Jalen Brunson wasn’t running the offense.

Bridges shot 50% from the field and 35.4% from three-point range, solid marks but not quite what the Knicks envisioned.

They need more efficiency in key moments and greater impact defensively — especially with a defensive-minded coach now in place.

Mike Brown’s system could elevate Bridges’ impact

Mike Brown is known for structure, accountability, and defensive discipline — all things Bridges can excel in when fully locked in.

Last season, he was often asked to do too much offensively without a clear hierarchy when Brunson sat on the bench.

Under Brown’s guidance, the Knicks are expected to rely more on sets that emphasize ball movement and off-ball screening.

That plays into Bridges’ strengths, allowing him to attack off the catch and conserve energy for defense and transition play.

His ability to guard multiple positions and hit open shots still makes him one of the league’s most valuable glue guys.

A sneaky trade clause could reshape future flexibility

There’s an important detail in Bridges’ extension that could affect how the Knicks approach trade decisions moving forward.

According to Yossi Gozlan of The Third Apron, Bridges’ contract includes a 5.69% trade kicker if he’s moved before 2028.

That kicker would amount to a $6.17 million bonus — almost exactly what he gave up when signing under the max amount.

Bridges agreed to a $150 million deal, turning down the $156.17 million max in what now looks like a creative compromise.

If he’s ever dealt, he recoups that money — which might not stop a trade, but it does impact cap calculations long term.

Knicks betting on continuity rather than chasing a blockbuster

The Knicks have been rumored in several star trade conversations, but the reasoning doesn’t make much sense.

Keeping Bridges for the long haul signals they may be done dismantling their core, at least for the time being.

With Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Bridges all locked in, New York is banking on internal development and chemistry.

Bridges may not be a true No. 2 option, but as a high-level role player with elite availability, he remains a valuable asset.

Now it’s up to Brown and the coaching staff to unlock his two-way ceiling and find the version of Bridges that thrived in Brooklyn and Phoenix.