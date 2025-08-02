Knicks’ new $150 million man took a strategic pay cut to help the team

The New York Knicks have quietly become masters of securing their stars on contracts that benefit both the player and the franchise.

Jalen Brunson set the tone by passing on free agency riches for a four-year, $156.5 million deal last offseason.

Now Mikal Bridges has followed suit, signing a four-year, $150 million extension instead of waiting for a five-year, $275 million payday.

These moves highlight the culture New York is building—one where stars prioritize winning and stability over every last dollar on the table.

Bridges’ deal also provides an underrated layer of flexibility that could matter down the road for a franchise eyeing sustained contention.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Contract structure gives the Knicks leverage

Part of what makes this deal particularly savvy is the timeline for when Bridges becomes eligible to be traded.

Under league rules, he can be moved six months after signing, meaning he’ll be trade-eligible on February 1, 2026.

That date lands just ahead of next year’s trade deadline, giving New York an optional ace in the hole if needed.

Even if the Knicks never intend to move him, the flexibility offers another layer of security in a league defined by unpredictability.

Front offices win championships by having options, and Bridges’ deal gives New York a valuable one without compromising present success.

Bridges still has room to elevate his game

While Bridges is in the middle of his prime, last season fell short of his own high expectations on the court.

He averaged 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting an efficient 50% from the field across the season.

For many teams, that stat line would be more than enough, but the Knicks believe Bridges has untapped offensive upside.

A year of added chemistry with Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby could unlock more consistency and confidence in 2025.

With new head coach Mike Brown emphasizing movement and spacing, Bridges may find himself in far more favorable scoring positions.

If he embraces that role, the Knicks could see his production rise even without drastically increasing his shot attempts.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A foundation built for flexibility and growth

The Knicks’ approach to roster construction feels deliberate, blending financial responsibility with the pursuit of immediate contention.

By locking in Bridges and Brunson on favorable deals, they’ve created a core that offers both stability and long-term maneuverability.

Even in a star-driven league where trade demands can appear overnight, New York is positioned to react without scrambling.

Bridges’ team-friendly extension is another example of the front office turning potential uncertainty into actionable security.

With their championship window just opening, the Knicks now hold both a competitive core and the leverage to adapt if needed.