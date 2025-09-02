Knicks’ new $12 million forward bringing ‘war’ to the team

The New York Knicks entered the offseason needing depth, and they responded by adding two key bench pieces with complementary skill sets.

Veteran guard Jordan Clarkson arrived on a veteran minimum deal, while French forward Guerschon Yabusele signed a two-year, $12 million contract.

Yabusele, in particular, could be the glue piece that stabilizes New York’s frontcourt rotation while adding valuable scoring and toughness.

The Knicks already have Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns, but Yabusele brings an entirely different element to the equation.

A different skill set than Robinson

Robinson has always been the defensive anchor, a rim protector who thrives around the basket but offers little perimeter versatility.

Yabusele, by contrast, stretches the floor with his jumper, giving the Knicks a scoring option when Towns rests on the bench.

His offensive profile includes reliable mid-range and three-point shooting, which forces defenses to respect him beyond the paint.

That flexibility not only complements Robinson but also helps maintain offensive balance when the Knicks rotate their stars.

Numbers back up the impact

Last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Yabusele played 70 games and made consistent contributions in multiple areas of the game.

He averaged 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting .501 from the field and .380 from three-point range.

Those numbers highlight both efficiency and versatility — exactly the type of production the Knicks sought from a frontcourt addition.

While not flashy, Yabusele’s ability to fill several roles ensures that he impacts the game even without high usage.

Blending with Towns’ style

Karl-Anthony Towns will carry much of the offensive load inside, but Yabusele gives New York insurance behind him.

Towns thrives as a stretch big with passing instincts, while Yabusele mirrors aspects of that game in smaller bursts.

The difference is size and defensive presence, but the skill overlap keeps the Knicks’ offensive identity steady when Towns rests.

For a team that looked gassed in last year’s playoffs, that kind of continuity could be critical down the stretch.

Yabusele’s fiery mentality

What may excite Knicks fans most isn’t just Yabusele’s stats — it’s the mentality he plans to bring every night.

“The Knicks are truly a great and magnificent club. I can tell Knicks fans that my DNA is very suitable for them. I bring passion, sometimes also anger, war, and aggression,” Yabusele told eurohoops.net.

That type of intensity is tailor-made for New York, where the fan base craves players who play with fire and edge.

If Yabusele can combine his efficiency with that mentality, he’ll quickly become a crowd favorite at Madison Square Garden.

A bench built for playoff durability

The Knicks collapsed late last postseason because their starters were overworked, leaving them drained against fresher opponents.

With Clarkson’s scoring punch and Yabusele’s versatility, New York has built a second unit capable of sustaining energy deep into games.

That added depth won’t only keep stars fresh but also give Mike Brown more lineup flexibility when the playoffs arrive.

The Knicks may not have landed a superstar this offseason, but Yabusele’s “war” mindset could prove just as valuable.



