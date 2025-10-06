Knicks’ most obvious trade candidate could be a future ‘monster’ defender

The New York Knicks are at a crossroads with 20-year-old guard Pacome Dadiet — their 2024 first-round pick who remains more of a project than a contributor. According to Jake Fischer of The People’s Insider, the Knicks have begun gauging trade interest in the young French prospect as they look to solidify a veteran-heavy roster built to contend for a championship this season.

It’s not a reflection of Dadiet’s potential — in fact, head coach Mike Brown sees something special in him. But the Knicks’ reality has changed, and so has their timeline.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Mike Brown sees the defensive upside — but patience may not fit the Knicks’ plan

When Brown talks about Dadiet, his words carry a mix of excitement and caution. The Knicks’ new head coach sees a long, athletic player who could become a disruptive force on the defensive end — if he learns how to play with consistent urgency.

“We emphasize offensive rebounding, and he had a beautiful crash of the glass,” Brown said during preseason. “He’s long, he’s athletic. He went up, got the ball, and he sprayed it, and we ended up knocking down a three.”

Brown wasn’t done there. He doubled down on Dadiet’s raw tools, highlighting the physical traits that make him so intriguing.

“He could be a monster defensively,” Brown added. “He’s just got to play with a sense of urgency defensively and awareness every single possession.”

It’s that awareness — the ability to stay locked in every trip down the floor — that remains the biggest challenge for Dadiet. Brown praised his instincts but noted that the young guard still tends to relax, losing focus at times and failing to use his length and athleticism to full effect.

A tough situation for a young prospect on a contending roster

That learning curve wouldn’t be a problem on a rebuilding team. But the Knicks are operating in a different universe right now. After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last spring and loading up on veterans like Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet, and Jordan Clarkson, New York has its eyes set firmly on the Finals.

That makes it difficult to find real minutes for a developmental player — no matter how high the ceiling. Dadiet appeared in just 18 games as a rookie, averaging 1.7 points and shooting .323 from the field. Those limited reps didn’t allow him to build rhythm or confidence, and with the Knicks now fully invested in a “win-now” model, it’s unlikely he’ll get the chance to grow through mistakes in 2025–26.

Developing Dadiet in real time would mean sacrificing minutes for veterans who are ready to produce immediately — something a contender simply can’t afford. The Knicks aren’t a team looking for long-term projects; they’re looking for reliability, experience, and depth to sustain a deep playoff run.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The business side: saving money and adding future assets

New York’s front office understands that Dadiet’s trade value may be perceived as higher due to upside but also lower due to a lack of real production. He’s still young, still cheap, and still carries first-round pedigree — an appealing package for a team willing to take on a developmental project.

By exploring the market, the Knicks could potentially add a second-round pick or simply open up enough money to fill one of their veteran minimum slots. Moving Dadiet could also free up salary space to pursue midseason reinforcements or extend one of their key role players.

For a team eyeing June basketball, flexibility is currency.

A talented prospect caught in the numbers game

Dadiet isn’t being written off — far from it. But he’s caught in the numbers game of a team that’s too deep and too focused on contending to nurture a long-term project. His defensive potential remains tantalizing, and under different circumstances, Brown might be content to let him learn on the fly.

Instead, the Knicks are choosing certainty over projection — veterans over potential. Dadiet’s future could still be bright, but it might have to shine elsewhere. For now, New York’s focus is clear: win now, develop later. And in that equation, a young player like Pacome Dadiet might simply be the odd man out.