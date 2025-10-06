Knicks believe high-upside guard could be a ‘monster’ defensively

Sometimes, all a young player needs is the right coach to see the vision. For the New York Knicks, that may finally be happening with second-year guard Pacome Dadiet. The 20-year-old didn’t get much of a chance to make an impact last season, but new head coach Mike Brown seems intent on unlocking his potential — and Abu Dhabi might have been the first real glimpse of what’s to come.

The Knicks’ overseas trip to face the Philadelphia 76ers wasn’t just a preseason tune-up; it was an early evaluation period for Brown as he installs a faster, more fluid system built around chemistry and defensive intensity. Amid the flashes from stars like Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby, it was Dadiet — the quiet, long-term project — who drew his coach’s praise.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mike Brown sees a foundation to build on

Brown, known for his aggressive-minded approach and ability to develop young talent, lit up when discussing Dadiet’s effort on both ends of the court. He specifically highlighted one sequence that embodied the kind of hustle the Knicks want to see from the young Frenchman.

“We emphasize offensive rebounding, and he had a beautiful crash of the glass,” Brown said after practice. “He’s long, he’s athletic. He went up, got the ball, and he sprayed it, and we ended up knocking down a three.”

For a player fighting for a rotation spot, those are the kinds of moments that stand out. Dadiet may still be raw, but Brown’s comments suggest that the team believes in his long-term potential — particularly as a defensive weapon.

A glimpse of what could be

Brown didn’t hold back in his assessment of Dadiet’s ceiling, calling him a potential “monster” on the defensive end. At 6-foot-8 with long arms and solid lateral quickness, Dadiet has the physical profile to thrive in a switching-heavy scheme.

“He could be a monster defensively,” Brown said. “He’s just got to play with a sense of urgency defensively and awareness every single possession.”

That urgency, or lack thereof, has been one of the sticking points early in Dadiet’s young career. Brown acknowledged that the forward occasionally loses focus during possessions, drifting instead of dictating.

“Every once in a while, he just relaxes,” Brown added. “And when he relaxes, he’s not using his length, his athleticism, and all the other attributes that he has to make him a great defender.”

In simpler terms, Dadiet’s talent isn’t in question — it’s his consistency.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The long road to meaningful minutes

The Knicks spent a first-round pick on Dadiet in 2024, but his rookie season didn’t leave much of a mark. He appeared in only 18 games, averaging 1.7 points per contest and shooting .323 from the field. Many young international prospects spend their early years overseas to refine their game, but Dadiet made the decision to stay in New York and develop within the Knicks’ system.

That choice could pay off under Brown, who’s made a reputation out of getting young players to buy in defensively. Still, playing time won’t come easily. The Knicks are a championship-caliber team loaded with depth, and Dadiet will likely spend much of the upcoming season learning from the bench and building confidence in limited spurts.

“He’s just got to stay in tune and play with a sense of urgency defensively and offensively,” Brown emphasized. “He’s got to understand how to space the floor.”

The right environment for growth

For Dadiet, the opportunity to grow within a structured, veteran-led locker room could be invaluable. Playing alongside disciplined players like Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges — all of whom thrive on effort and IQ — provides daily lessons in professionalism and preparation.

Every possession, every defensive rotation, and every trip to the glass will be a test of how badly Dadiet wants to stick. And with Mike Brown already paying close attention, the young forward’s time to make an impression may come sooner than expected.

After all, as Brown has shown throughout his career, raw talent is only half the equation. The rest is effort — and Pacome Dadiet now has the perfect stage to prove he’s ready to match his potential with purpose.