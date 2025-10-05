Knicks’ intriguing sharpshooter is emerging as a roster spot candidate

New York Knicks guard Garrison Mathews will have to climb a steep hill to earn an active roster spot. With the team’s immense amount of depth, he will have to earn a place with a very strong preseason.

Knicks’ Garrison Mathews could earn a roster spot

However, so far, he has made some impressive showings. He has knocked down four three-pointers in the two preseason games combined, including a 9-point showing in the opener.

NBA Insider Jake Fischer reported that Mathews is quickly emerging as a legitimate candidate to earn an active roster spot for the Knicks.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“I keep hearing Garrison Matthews…is a legit contender for the roster spot earmarked for a shooting specialist that Landry Shamet hopes to claim,” Fischer wrote (h/t New York Basketball on X).

Mathews could be a valuable asset to have with his incredible shooting prowess. He is a career 38.2% three-point shooter across six NBA seasons, and he is willing to put shots up at a fast rate.

Mathews will have to earn a spot over Landry Shamet

The only downside he has compared to Shamet is defense. He is not the same active and pesky defender that Shamet has established himself as. Shamet also has more familiarity with the organization, which could give him the edge to earn a roster spot.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York currently only has room to keep one extra veteran piece, but a trade is likely to come to open up room for a second spot. Those spots have been widely assumed to be filled by Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon, who both signed non-guaranteed deals during the offseason.

It won’t be impossible for Mathews to earn a roster spot, as he may fit well in Mike Brown’s high-tempo offense. However, he will have to continue to put on impressive performances to secure a spot on the active roster before the start of the regular season.