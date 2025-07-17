Knicks monitoring trade for superstar — waiting to extend Mikal Bridges

The New York Knicks have been deliberate this offseason, especially when it comes to the long-term future of Mikal Bridges.

Bridges is entering the final year of a four-year, $90.9 million deal and is eligible for a new max extension worth $156.2 million.

On paper, locking him in seems logical — Bridges brings elite durability, strong defense, and fits seamlessly into Tom Thibodeau’s system.

But the Knicks are pressing pause, and the reason likely has more to do with Giannis Antetokounmpo than Bridges himself.

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Knicks don’t want to lose flexibility if Giannis becomes available

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are closely monitoring Giannis Antetokounmpo’s situation in Milwaukee this offseason.

Begley reported that several teams, including the Knicks, are keeping their options open until the Bucks’ situation becomes clear.

The key detail? If the Knicks extend Bridges now, they won’t be able to trade him for six months — a critical limitation.

“If and when he does extend, I think that tells you Giannis is put to bed, is off the table in a sense,” Begley explained.

So, in essence, extending Bridges now would mean passing on the flexibility to include him in a potential blockbuster deal.

Bridges had an uneven season, but value remains high

This past season wasn’t Bridges’ best, especially on the offensive side, where his three-point shooting dipped to 35.4 percent.

It marked his worst efficiency from deep since his rookie year, but his scoring average still hovered at 17.6 points per game.

He added 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting a respectable 50 percent from the field overall.

Bridges also remained one of the most durable players in the league, continuing a streak of remarkable availability.

Even when his shot isn’t falling, he’s a steady presence and can run the second unit with defensive consistency.

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Knicks are in a rare position to stay patient

For once, the Knicks aren’t desperate — they have cap space, controllable contracts, and multiple high-value trade assets.

That gives them the leverage to wait on situations like Antetokounmpo’s without locking themselves into a rigid structure.

Bridges could still sign an extension before the season begins, especially if the Giannis trade buzz dies down.

But until that clarity comes, the Knicks are understandably cautious about limiting their options with a hard commitment.

If Giannis becomes available, Bridges is likely part of the deal

There’s no sugarcoating it — if the Knicks believe they can acquire Antetokounmpo, Bridges would almost certainly be involved.

It’s not a knock on Bridges, it’s simply the cost of landing a generational superstar still in his prime.

In that scenario, the Knicks wouldn’t hesitate, and Bridges’ role would shift from core piece to trade centerpiece.

Still, if Giannis stays put in Milwaukee, Bridges remains a valuable long-term fit on a contending Knicks roster.

New York’s next move will likely say everything about how seriously they believe a superstar trade could materialize.