Knicks’ Miles McBride has career night in 119-112 win over the Warriors

New York Knicks combo guard Miles McBride had a career-high outing against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. The Knicks came into the matchup shorthanded. OG Anunoby was scratched from the game with a re-aggravated elbow injury.

Knicks: Miles McBride clicked on all cylinders offensively against the Warriors

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau inserted McBride into the starting lineup to much avail. The 23-year-old defensive stopper showed out on offense with a career-high 29 points in just over 46 minutes of action.

McBride also set a career-high with five three-pointers in the first 18 minutes of the game. He finished with six on the night. The West Virginia product showed an ability to connect off the catch and also off the dribble. His three-point percentage has dramatically improved in 2023-24. He had never shot better than his 29.9% clip in 2022-23. He’s now up to 41.6% this season.

McBride complimented his career-high scoring with his usual strong defense against Steph Curry

Defensively, “Deuce” held Stephen Curry to 4-13 shooting from deep and a 40% clip from the floor. He filled in for Anunoby and notched the second-most minutes on the team on the night. New York went on to down Golden State 119-112.

The Knicks will need McBride to continue his efficient two-way play while they overcome a relentless wave of injuries to their core rotation. Scoring nights like the one McBride had on Monday will only further help their winning efforts.