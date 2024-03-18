Knicks’ Jalen Brunson has been historically good this season

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks G Jalen Brunson continues to amaze night in, and night out. The 27-year-old All-Star is in the midst of his best season in the NBA by far, as his 27.5 points per game is a new career-high, and is currently fifth in the association behind Phoenix Suns F Kevin Durant, Milwaukee Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Oklahoma City Thunder G Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, and Dallas Mavericks G Luka Doncic.

Brunson’s play has solidified himself as one of the league’s premier talents this season.

Jalen Brunson has made NBA history this season

Brunson has not only been good but rather historically good. Brunson is the first player in NBA history to record the following numbers over the first 62 games in a season (X/KnicksMuse):

-27+ PPG

-6+ APG

-40% 3P

-Less than 180 turnovers

Brunson is firmly an MVP candidate

Prior to this season, it may have sounded asinine to say that Brunson would be an MVP candidate by the season’s end. However, with 15 games left, Brunson has not only enjoyed a superb individual season but has also helped lead the Knicks to a 40-27 record, good for fourth in the Eastern Conference and just two games behind third, placing himself firmly in the MVP conversation.

After an injury scare against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 3rd, Brunson missed just one game. Since his return, he has averaged 30.4 points per game while shooting an impressive 49.5% FG. This stretch includes back-to-back 40-point games in his last two appearances against the Portland Trailblazers and Sacramento Kings, scoring 45 points and 42 points respectively. Brunson’s efforts helped him earn Eastern Conference Player of the Week as the Knicks went 3-0.

Brunson has joined Knicks legends in elite company

Brunson joined elite Knicks company, becoming just the fourth Knick in history to score 40 or more points in back-to-back games, joining Carmelo Anthony, Bernard King, and Patrick Ewing. On the season, Brunson is now up to seven games of scoring 40 or more points, the fourth highest mark in the NBA.

Brunson and the Knicks will look to continue their winning ways tonight in a West Coast matchup against the Golden State Warriors. F OG Anunoby has already been ruled out (injury maintenance) so the Knicks will likely need another memorable Brunson performance to help secure the win tonight.