Knicks’ Mike Brown was unaware of Josh Hart’s nerve issue in his hand

After New York Knicks guard Josh Hart put in his best performance of the season on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, he revealed a troubling development with his finger injury.

Knicks’ Josh Hart is dealing with a serious nerve issue in his hand

Hart revealed postgame that the finger injury has also caused some nerve damage throughout his right hand. Despite the ongoing issue, Hart has opted against surgery and plans to continue playing through it.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Head coach Mike Brown added that he was not aware of the nerve issue Hart has been dealing with.

“That’s news to me,” Brown said, via ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. [VP of Sports Medicine] Casey [Smith] has handled as best he can, and Josh has, too. He had 14 and 9 tonight, so if he’s healthy, ‘Oh my gosh. Look out.’ He’s playing fine. Again, he’s missed a lot of time, so he’s playing catch-up, and he’s doing a heck of a job playing catch-up for us.”

Hart is battling through tough injuries

Hart has dealt with a few ailments this season. He missed the last four preseason games and the season opener due to back spasms, and he is still trying to adjust to playing through the nerve damage.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Sunday’s performance demonstrated his heart and hustle despite playing through injuries. He recorded 14 points, nine rebounds, and three assists off the bench and was a crucial factor in the Knicks’ snapping their three-game losing skid.

As the season goes on, it will be interesting to see how Hart recovers from his injuries as well as adapts to the pain he’s playing through. For now, he’s not going to get surgery, but it will still be something to monitor as the season goes on.