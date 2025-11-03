Knicks’ star guard has ‘nerve injury’ impacting his entire shooting hand

The New York Knicks needed a game like this. After a rough start to the season and questions about chemistry, they came out swinging on Sunday night and demolished the previously undefeated Chicago Bulls. The team looked energized, confident, and, for the first time this year, balanced.

It felt like a statement — a reminder of what this roster can look like when the pieces click. But just as the Knicks seemed to find their groove, reality hit hard. A new report from The Athletic revealed that Josh Hart’s injury situation is far worse than anyone thought.

Josh Hart’s struggles stem from a deeper issue

Through the first few games of the season, Hart hasn’t looked like himself. The sparkplug who usually plays with controlled chaos and endless energy has been noticeably off. His stats tell part of the story: averaging just five points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, while shooting an ugly .310 from the field and .143 from three.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Now we know why. According to the report, Hart has nerve damage in his shooting hand, an issue that’s been quietly plaguing him since last season. He’s been playing with a splint on his right ring finger, and the nerve irritation causes vibrations through his hand every time he shoots. For a player who relies so heavily on touch and rhythm, that’s a nightmare scenario.



The long road back to normal

The injury dates back to May, when Hart first suffered the damage during last year’s postseason stretch. He pushed through the offseason, determined to be ready for training camp, but re-aggravated the injury during a summer scrimmage. Another surgery was recommended — but Hart declined.

“It’ll probably be a process until I get full feeling back,” Hart said. “The hand will be what it is. I’m working (on shooting) all the time. That’ll come along. I’m not getting surgery.”

The decision was understandable but risky. Instead of opting for a three-month recovery that would’ve sidelined him until midseason, Hart chose to gut it out. He’s trying to give the Knicks what he can, even if that means playing well below 100%. But in doing so, he may be hurting both himself and the team’s rhythm.

Playing through nerve pain is not like pushing through soreness. Every shot, every rebound, every collision sends a reminder through his arm. It affects confidence, mechanics, and, inevitably, production.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

What this means for the Knicks moving forward

Hart is the Knicks’ heart in more ways than one. His hustle, defense, and rebounding often spark the team’s second unit — he’s their glue guy. Without him operating at full speed, that bench spark disappears.

If his rebounding numbers continue to dip and he starts avoiding contact, the Knicks will lose a big piece of what makes them dangerous. Head coach Mike Brown now faces a tough decision: continue letting Hart play through it or shut him down early so he can finally heal.

For now, Hart seems determined to keep going. But as the season drags on and the games start piling up, it’s fair to wonder if the Knicks are asking too much of a player fighting through nerve damage just to stay on the court.