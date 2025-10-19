Knicks might have something valuable in under-the-radar two-way center

It says something about the New York Knicks roster depth when talented big men are fighting for developmental contracts instead of roster spots. That’s the reality for 25-year-old center Trey Jemison III, who signed a two-way deal and is quietly standing out during training camp and preseason play.

Jemison’s path to sticking in the league isn’t glamorous — it’s built on hustle, rebounding, and effort. He may not make headlines this season, but the Knicks see value in his size and energy, and there’s a sense that he could become more than just a temporary depth piece down the road.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Trey Jemison’s background and what caught the Knicks’ eye

Jemison spent last season split between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers, appearing in 38 total games. His numbers — 2.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game on 55.4 percent shooting — don’t jump off the page, but his style of play does.

He’s a throwback type of center: physical, blue-collar, and unafraid to do the dirty work inside. During the Knicks’ 113–108 preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets, Jemison gave a glimpse of what he brings. In 26 minutes, he posted seven rebounds, four assists, one block, and finished with a +20 plus/minus — the kind of all-around contribution that doesn’t always show up in the headlines but stands out to coaches reviewing film.

There’s a rhythm to his game that feels familiar. He doesn’t force shots or chase numbers; he fills gaps. When a rebound is loose or a rotation needs coverage, Jemison is there. For a Knicks team that thrives on effort and defensive cohesion, he fits the mold.

How the Knicks plan to use him

Under the terms of his two-way contract, Jemison can appear in up to 50 NBA games this season while also developing with the Knicks’ G League affiliate. That setup makes sense — it gives him a chance to get consistent minutes, refine his touch around the rim, and stay ready if the frontcourt depth starts to thin.

New York’s center rotation is already crowded with Mitchell Robinson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Guerschon Yabusele, and Ariel Hukporti all under contract. Cracking that group will be tough, but the Knicks aren’t expecting Jemison to leapfrog anyone yet. They’re investing in development — the kind of long play that has paid off for them in recent years.

Also Read:Knicks waive three players as Landry Shamet secures roster spot

A long-term project with real potential

The Knicks’ interest in Jemison isn’t about now, it’s about next. They see a big man with strong rebounding instincts and physical tools that could translate with more polish. His ability to read angles off the glass and contest shots without overcommitting already puts him ahead of many fringe bigs.

If injuries pile up — something New York has dealt with plenty in recent seasons — Jemison could find himself called up sooner than expected. For now, though, his job is simple: stay ready, keep improving, and continue to make an impression.

Every team needs players like Trey Jemison III — those who grind quietly, work hard, and wait for their moment. For the Knicks, that patience might eventually pay off.