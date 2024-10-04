Knicks may have struck gold with 2nd round draft choice

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks had a first-round grade on Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek, but they managed to secure him in the second round with the 34th overall selection via the Portland Trail Blazers. This move added significant depth to the Knicks’ backcourt as they look to develop Kolek into a key part of their future.

Addressing the Knicks’ Need for a Backup Playmaker

After watching Miles McBride serve as the team’s primary backup point guard last season, the Knicks realized they needed another elite ball handler to complement their roster. Kolek offers tremendous upside as a young talent, and the Knicks are prepared to give him ample time to adjust his game to the NBA level.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

For now, Cameron Payne has been brought in to help bridge the gap and support Kolek’s development. Head coach Tom Thibodeau is excited about Kolek’s potential and eager to see what he can bring to the team during training camp.

“Obviously, we drafted him [with the 34th pick]. There’s a lot of things we liked about him, so we’re anxious to see him in training camp and we’ll see where it goes from there,” Thibodeau said Monday in response to a question from NJ Advance Media.

Kolek’s Impressive College and Summer League Stats

Last season with Marquette, Kolek showcased his skill set by averaging 15.3 points, 7.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and shooting an impressive .496 from the field. His ability to drive to the basket with his left hand, combined with his solid shooting, makes him a promising prospect.

During Summer League, Kolek averaged 27.2 minutes per game over five appearances, contributing 9.6 points and seven assists—ranking sixth among all Summer League players in assists. However, his shooting percentage of 35.6% from the field is an area he’ll need to improve during his rookie season with the Knicks.

“I’ve always said the first step for a rookie coming in is to learn how to be a pro and he’s already exhibited great qualities,” Thibodeau said. “He’s in the gym all the time, hard worker, coming in multiple times a day so he’ll give himself the best shot possible and he’s already adding value to the team.”

Managing Expectations for His Rookie Year

While Kolek might not make a significant impact immediately off the bench, he will likely see minutes during blowouts or when injuries arise. His vision and playmaking ability already suggest he can make an instant impact as a primary ball handler when the opportunity presents itself.

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks are hopeful that in time, Kolek can step in and fill the void when Jalen Brunson is off the floor. His role would be to create opportunities for the team’s other star playmakers, such as Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns. The front office’s decision to sign Payne to a one-year deal further highlights their strategy of allowing Kolek time to grow into the role.

Learning from the Best and Building for the Future

For now, Kolek will learn from some of the league’s top talents, honing his skills while watching one of the best point guards in the game, Jalen Brunson, lead a team with championship aspirations. While Kolek may not see significant minutes early on, depth is crucial to any team’s success, especially over a long season.

Kolek already has an elite skill set when it comes to passing and court vision. The Knicks will focus on helping him round out his game, particularly building his defensive abilities and improving his shooting efficiency. In time, the Knicks believe they’ve found a valuable playmaker who can be a significant asset for the future.