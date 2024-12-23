Knicks may have golden ticket to trade for elite sixth man

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks’ bench-scoring woes could come to an abrupt end based on their current trade pursuits.

Knicks chasing trade for Jazz star Jordan Clarkson

Forbes’ Evan Sidery reported on Monday morning that the Knicks are among four teams seriously pursuing a trade for Utah Jazz star sixth-man Jordan Clarkson:

“The Clippers, Knicks, Lakers and Nuggets are among contending teams who have inquired about Jordan Clarkson on the trade market,” Sidery published on X. “The Jazz are seeking a promising prospect and/or draft capital in exchange for Clarkson.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Clarkson won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2021. He’s a dynamic scorer who can bring shot creation, outside shooting, and tempo to a Knicks bench that desperately needs it. The 11-year veteran is currently averaging 15.1 points, 4.1 assists, and 1.9 three-pointers made per game off the Jazz’s bench.

Knicks can meet Jazz’s demands for elite bench scorer

His scoring is in line with his reduced 12.8 shot attempts per game. Clarkson is well capable of reaching or nearing 20 points per game when he flirts with 15-plus field goal attempts a night. That would service New York’s second unit. They are scoring the fewest points among all benches in the Association by a mile at 20.4 PPG. The Knicks’ reserve unit is currently led by point guard Cam Payne and combo guard Miles McBride.

Albeit, their chronic scoring problem needs to be addressed if they want to truly make a push for the NBA Finals next spring. New York has the pieces to appease Utah’s demands. The Knicks have three first-round picks and four second-rounders in the next two drafts alone. Any one of those picks, coupled with a prospect like their promising rookie star Tyler Kolek, who, per the NBA G League, just won the 2024 G League Winter Showcase Finals MVP award, could entice the Jazz to deal Clarkson ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.