Could the Knicks pull off a trade for Magic microwave bench scorer?

Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are starting to gel, as they have won 13 of their last 17 games and have the league’s third-best defensive rating in the month of December. However, they are still playing with a shorthanded bench, as Mitchell Robinson has yet to play this season while recovering from offseason ankle surgery, and it will be some time before he finally does play.

The Knicks could swing a trade for Cole Anthony

They also rank dead last in bench points per game this season at just 20.4. New York needs additional scoring to help make the second unit more formidable. Colin Keanu of The Sporting News suggested that the Knicks make a move for Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony.

“Anthony is an explosive scorer who would provide a surefire spark off the Knicks’ bench. He also happens to be the son of UNLV legend and NBA veteran-turned-broadcasting-star Greg Anthony, who was selected by New York at No. 12 overall in the 1991 NBA draft and enjoyed a decade-plus career in the Association,” Keanu wrote.

Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Despite the Magic being 18-12 and fourth in the Eastern Conference, they have dealt with a significant amount of long-term injuries to several key players, including Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. However, Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports reported that they are actively shopping Anthony to try to deepen their rotation.

Anthony could provide a spark to the Knicks’ bench

Anthony has seen his playing time plummet this season, as he is averaging just 11.7 minutes per game to go along with 6.2 points off the bench. Saturday night against the Miami Heat was his best game of the season, as he scored 35 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished nine assists to lead the Magic on an astounding 25-point comeback to defeat the Heat at home.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

That single game should raise his trade value, as he showed that he is still capable of being a flamethrower off the bench. The Knicks could use an aggressive scorer alongside Miles McBride or Cameron Payne who can give Jalen Brunson some additional rest.

For the Knicks to pull off a deal for Anthony, it would likely involve trading away Robinson, who is in the third year of a four-year, $60 million contract. The Knicks have primarily used Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims as their backup bigs behind Karl-Anthony Towns, though they are anticipated to also be in the market for a backup center.

Nevertheless, the Knicks need improvements off the bench, and Anthony could help give them a massive spark should they try to acquire him.