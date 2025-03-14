Knicks may have feasible path to trade for Suns superstar in offseason

Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks could realistically trade for Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant if they get bounced in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Knicks: Kevin Durant’s asking price may be cheaper now

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

AZ Central’s Duane Rankin reported that the Suns could demand three first-round picks in exchange for Durant in any trade (h/t Jeremy Brener of New York Knicks on SI):

“Sources informed The Republic the most ideal return on a Durant trade is regaining three first-round picks and a young player as part of a multi-team deal tied to getting under the second apron,” Rankin wrote.

Durant could lift Knicks to NBA Finals in tough East

The Knicks have failed to advance past the Eastern Conference Semifinals since returning to playoff contention in 2020-21. New York upgraded their roster this season, but are winless against the East’s top-two teams in the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

Add star forward Mikal Bridges’ ups and downs in New York, and what the Knicks have is a stronger unit that may still fail to advance to the Finals come June.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Should that be the case, the Knicks could use three of their four future first-rounders between now and 2031 as the backbone of a potential deal. The two-time Finals MVP would bring all-time great scoring to New York.

With his championship experience, the 15-time All-Star could spearhead a Knicks championship run next time out. His 26.8 points per game this season suggests that he has not lost a beat, despite being 36-years-old.