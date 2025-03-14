Knicks can add lethal veteran shooter & defender in free agency

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks may need to fill their backup point guard spot in the offseason.

Knicks: Kyle Lowry could be serviceable backup PG

Once the 2024-25 NBA season ends, the Knicks will see both Cam Payne and Delon Wright come off of their current contracts. That’ll leave rookie Tyler Kolek as their only remaining point guard in their second unit.

Kolek appears to have a bright future. Nevertheless, he may not be ready to take that position for the title-hopeful team next season. Upcoming free agent Kyle Lowry would, though.

Lowry, 38, is nearing the end of his career. Despite that, he still would bring things to the floor that the Knicks don’t have at the moment. The Villanova product has incredible three-point range, while offering invaluable defensive grit.

How Lowry could elevate Knicks in 2024-25

Lowry’s stats don’t tell the whole story at this juncture of his career — four points and 2.8 assists per game for the Philadelphia 76ers. His intangibles, however, speak volumes.

New York would greatly benefit from a player like Lowry who excels at drawing charges and playing pesky defense. The Philadelphia native could make the NBA’s most clutch team even more lethal on the other end of the floor.

As for his offense, he can likely return to averaging double-figures, as he did just two seasons ago. In 2022-23, Lowry put up 11.2 points, 5.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and one steal per game.

With numbers like that, he’d lead the Knicks’ bench. That, plus his championship experience could help New York get closer to a title should they fall short come spring.