The New York Knicks just bullied Cleveland out of the Eastern Conference Finals, but Oklahoma City would be a different animal entirely if the Thunder finish the job out West.

New York is already waiting for the winner of Thunder-Spurs, with the NBA Finals scheduled to begin June 3. Oklahoma City moved within one win of that matchup after beating San Antonio 127-114 in Game 5 and taking a 3-2 series lead.

If that is the matchup, the Knicks are not walking into another Cleveland-style series. They are walking into a track meet with teeth.

Oklahoma City changes the math

The Knicks swept Cleveland with a 130-93 Game 4 win, and they did it by turning the series into a strength contest. They defended, rebounded, punished mistakes, and made the Cavaliers look smaller as the games wore on.

Oklahoma City plays with a different kind of pressure. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can bend a defense without rushing, the Thunder can run after misses, and their depth keeps throwing bodies at you until the floor starts feeling a little too wide.

In Game 5 against San Antonio, the Thunder shot 48.2% from the field, 43.8% from three, and 33-for-38 from the line. Pace, spacing, and free points are a brutal blend, especially for a Knicks team that has been winning by making opponents uncomfortable in the half court.

The Knicks have the tools, but the test changes

The Knicks are not some plucky underdog that needs everything to break perfectly. They have Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and a defense that has looked nastier every round.

Still, Oklahoma City would force different answers. Towns would have to defend in space without giving up the glass. Bridges and Anunoby would have to chase actions without fouling. Hart would have to keep cleaning possessions while the Thunder try to turn every rebound into a sprint.

Karl-Anthony Towns changing the trade conversation matters so much here. The Knicks need his scoring and rebounding, but they also need his mobility and decision-making against a team that can punish slow rotations fast.

Brunson is still the engine. The Thunder will throw size, pressure, and bodies at him, and the Knicks cannot let every possession become a wrestling match 25 feet from the rim. Bridges, Hart, Anunoby, and Towns have to punish the help quickly.

I like the Knicks’ edge if they can keep the game physical. I worry about the pace if Oklahoma City starts turning long rebounds into layups and corner threes. Cleveland never really forced that question, but the Thunder absolutely would.

If this becomes the Finals matchup, New York’s identity will be tested immediately. The Knicks have looked like the toughest team in the bracket, but Oklahoma City may be the first opponent fast enough to make toughness feel like only half the answer.