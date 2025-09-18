Knicks may be forced to trade point guard after newest moves

The New York Knicks may not afford to hold on to Tyler Kolek in the 2025-26 campaign.

Knicks have decision to make in players to choose from

Forbes’ Bobby Krivitzy argued that the Knicks should consider keeping Kolek following New York’s signings of Malcolm Brogdon, as well as Landry Shamet:

“Keeping both [Brogdon and Shamet] on the roster and remaining under the second apron requires shedding salary,” Krivitzky wrote. “That could lead to trading Tyler Kolek. It’s a move that could fill the franchise with regret. The 24-year-old guard has the offensive tools to grow into a contributor on a team-friendly contract.”

Kolek’s status with the team is uncertain. The Knicks’ backcourt is crowded, also with Jordan Clarkson as well as Miles McBride, making that seven guards in the lineup.

Kolek showed he can be a great reserve for New York

The young floor general showed signs of being what New York needs behind Jalen Brunson in 2024-25. Kolek dialed in seven assists or more in four games — all of which saw the Rhode Island native play no more than 20.19 minutes.

The nifty ball-handler in Kolek has the foundation, coupled with great play from Westchester, to give management confidence that he can be of value. Playing time may be sparse for him on the Knicks, though.

Brogdon will compete with McBride for the second reserve guard spot, seeing that Shamet can play small forward in small-ball lineups. Whoever does not earn the slot will then be in the same position as Kolek. Nevertheless, New York can still elect to keep him in their second unit, while shedding another salary.