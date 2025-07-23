Knicks lose out on opportunity to add former Trail Blazers head coach to coaching staff

The New York Knicks are still finalizing their coaching staff ahead of the 2025-26 season. While new head coach Mike Brown is expected to retain several guys from Tom Thibodeau’s staff, they still are looking to add a couple of new faces.

Terry Stotts ruled out as a possible coaching staff candidate for the Knicks

However, one potential target has been taken off their wishlist. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, former Portland Trail Blazers head coach and current Golden State Warriors assistant Terry Stotts has been ruled out as a candidate.

“You can take GSW’s Terry Stotts off of any speculative list of candidates for Mike Brown’s coaching staff. Per league sources familiar with the matter, Stotts doesn’t plan on going anywhere, will be back with the Warriors in 2025-26,” Begley posted on X.

Stotts would have been a valuable addition to the coaching staff as he has a long resume of experience. He has 13 years of head coaching experience along with 15 years of assistant coaching experience.

Knicks will look elsewhere to fill out coaching staff

As a longtime coach in the league, he has the experience that would be useful for a younger team like New York, as well as for a new head coach in Brown. Unfortunately for the Knicks, they will need to look elsewhere as they continue to fill out the rest of their coaching staff.

They did receive good news, however, in their searches. On Tuesday, they were granted permission to interview Minnesota Timberwolves assistant and former Knicks player Pablo Prigioni for a role on Brown’s staff.

Furthermore, they have already indicated that they will add former Sacramento Kings assistant Riccardo Fois to their staff. They will look towards other available coaches as they finalize their staff, though it is unfortunate that Stotts was not willing to leave Golden State to join the Knicks.