Knicks granted permission to interview old friend to join coaching staff

As the New York Knicks continue to put together their coaching staff for next season, they got good news Tuesday about a potential target to join new head coach Mike Brown.

Knicks granted permission to interview Pablo Prigioni to join coaching staff

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, New York asked for and was granted permission to interview Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Pablo Prigioni about joining a position on the Knicks. Begley added that Prigioni is highly regarded in coaching circles.

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Prigioni has been an assistant with Minnesota since 2019, and was an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2018-19 season. Prigioni has some familiarity with the Knicks organization, as he played three seasons for them from 2012-15.

Prigioni quickly became a fan favorite during his playing career, and fans adored him. He made his NBA debut at the age of 35 after spending the previous decade playing for various overseas teams.

Prigioni could be a valuable hire for the Knicks

Now, he has a notable amount of respect as a coach in the NBA and could be a valuable addition to Mike Brown’s staff. New York is retaining some members of Tom Thibodeau’s coaching staff, but is leaving those decisions up to Brown as he takes over as head coach.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Knicks have made one known hire to Brown’s staff already, as they plan to add former Sacramento Kings assistant Riccardo Fois to join the coaching staff. They have also expressed interest in James Borrego and Darvin Ham to join Brown.

Ultimately, it is still unclear if the Knicks will hire Prigioni to join the staff, but it is worth noting the huge step taken to even make that a possibility.