Knicks add experienced tactical expert to new assistant role on coaching staff

The New York Knicks desperately needed to round out Mike Brown’s new coaching staff and finally struck on Sunday evening.

For weeks, the Knicks kept missing on top targets, leaving fans anxious about who might join Brown on the bench.

The added former Kings assistant Riccardo Fois, per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Fois brings a calming presence and a wealth of experience that could be pivotal for this team chasing a deep playoff run.

Riccardo Fois brings global and NCAA-level expertise to New York

Fois isn’t just another recycled NBA hire. The 38-year-old Italian has traveled a unique road that molded him into a tactical specialist.

He spent time in U.S. college basketball, serving three years as an assistant with the Arizona Wildcats, refining his eye for development.

Before that, he built his foundation in Europe, gaining a reputation for sharp offensive sets and player relationships.

His broad background makes him something like a multilingual conductor, able to orchestrate talents from different systems seamlessly.

Strong ties to Mike Brown give this hire extra value

Beyond Fois’ resume, his prior connection to Mike Brown was key in making this move feel right for the Knicks.

Fois spent last season with the Sacramento Kings under Brown, helping guide one of the NBA’s most creative offenses.

Their existing trust should accelerate how quickly the new staff gels — something that’s critical after the team lost so many assistants.

Chemistry on the sidelines can be just as important as chemistry on the court, and Fois gives Brown a familiar ally.

His link to Mikal Bridges’ past success could pay dividends

Another underappreciated angle to this hire is Fois’ history with Mikal Bridges during the Phoenix Suns’ Finals run in 2021.

Fois was part of Monty Williams’ staff then, seeing firsthand how to maximize Bridges’ versatile skill set on a big stage.

Bringing in someone who already understands Bridges’ strengths and mentality should help the Knicks fully unlock their star wing.

Little details like that often shape the difference between a good season and a great one.

The Knicks’ coaching puzzle is starting to come together

For the Knicks, this offseason has been about patience — not overhauling their roster, but carefully reinforcing the foundation.

Adding Fois is one more crucial step. He’s expected to lean heavily into offensive planning and player development, two areas the Knicks must elevate.

Fans might’ve hoped for flashier names, but sometimes it’s the behind-the-scenes chess moves that build championship contenders.

Riccardo Fois might prove to be a quality add.