Knicks’ lose ideal point guard to $11 million deal with Lakers

The New York Knicks know one thing for certain heading into the 2025 season — Jalen Brunson can’t do it all himself again.

Last year, the team relied far too heavily on their star guard, especially when the postseason spotlight intensified.

Their attempt to plug the backup role with Cam Payne fell flat, leaving Brunson with little rest and the second unit exposed.

Now, the Knicks are once again scrambling for a steady hand behind him, and their options are rapidly dwindling.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Knicks miss opportunity as Marcus Smart heads to Lakers

One ideal fit came off the board recently when Marcus Smart signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Smart had cleared waivers and was available, but the Knicks simply didn’t have the cap flexibility to make a real offer.

He’s no longer the player who once anchored Boston’s defense, but his presence would’ve instantly upgraded New York’s second unit.

In 34 games last season between Memphis and Washington, Smart averaged nine points and 3.2 assists over 20 minutes per night.

He’s still a strong on-ball defender and secondary playmaker — exactly what the Knicks need behind Brunson’s scoring-heavy profile.

Cap limitations have narrowed New York’s options

The Knicks are working with a tight budget, limited to offering veteran minimum deals to any potential backcourt additions.

That financial constraint puts them at a disadvantage for players like Malcolm Brogdon or Ben Simmons, who may command more.

It’s a frustrating place to be, especially with a deep playoff push on the horizon and one obvious roster hole still glaring.

New York has prioritized keeping their core intact, but the backup point guard spot remains the weak link heading into training camp.

In the postseason, every possession counts — and asking Brunson to shoulder that burden without a safety net is risky.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cam Payne experiment proves the importance of this move

Last season, the Knicks hoped Cam Payne could serve as a low-cost, high-energy stopgap behind Brunson — but it never worked out.

Payne lacked consistency, struggled to run the offense, and couldn’t provide the defensive presence needed in Tom Thibodeau’s scheme.

His minutes often felt like damage control, and it forced the Knicks to ramp up Brunson’s usage just to keep pace.

It’s the kind of mistake they can’t afford to repeat, especially with higher expectations and a deeper Eastern Conference field.

This offseason, they need a more stable, veteran presence who can keep the offense moving and control tempo in key stretches.

Knicks must now get creative — or wait for the market to shift

With limited spending power, the front office may have to explore trade routes or wait for late-summer buyout candidates to emerge.

They could also bet on internal development, though relying on an unproven guard in May is a gamble that’s hard to justify.

A player like Smart was ideal because he checked every box: experience, defense, leadership, and the willingness to accept a bench role.

Missing out stings, and unless the market unexpectedly softens, the Knicks may be left sifting through imperfect options.