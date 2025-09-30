Knicks looking to increase 3-point attempts in 2025-26

The New York Knicks may be even better from three-point range next season.

Knicks intend to increase three-point looks

Head coach Mike Brown had this to say about New York increasing their three-point attempts:

“I mean, if we get 40 I’m cool with it. If we get 40-plus, I’m cool with it, but they’ve gotta be good 3s,” Brown said.

The Knicks hoisted 34.1 three-point attempts in 2024-25. That ranked behind only three teams in the league for the lowest average.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Despite having good individual three-point shooters such as Karl-Anthony Towns, Miles McBride, and Jalen Brunson, the Knicks could not outgun the competition.

Next season, New York could improve dramatically. They made 36.9 percent of their threes in 2024-25, good for No. 8 in the league. With Brown’s target, New York could increase their points per game average to 122.3 PPG from their 115.8 PPG in the same campaign.

Coach Brown can help New York’s offense immensely

The Sacramento Kings were behind only two teams with an average of 39.3 threes per game in 2023-24, coach Brown’s last full season leading the team. They also finished in the top-10 in 2022-23.

More so, Brown’s time as assistant coach on the championship Golden State Warriors proves he has the mind to increase New York’s chances of winning with a stronger presence from three next season.