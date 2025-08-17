Knicks likely trying to avoid $150 million extension for superstar big man

The New York Knicks recently extended Mikal Bridges on a four-year, $150 million deal, solidifying their championship-contending foundation.

Bridges now joins Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns under contract, giving the Knicks one of the NBA’s most stable cores.

Towns’ unique situation with extension eligibility

Karl-Anthony Towns is eligible in October for a massive two-year, $150 million extension, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

The All-Star center is coming off one of the finest seasons of his career, showcasing efficiency and dominant two-way presence.

He averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 42 percent from three.

Few big men in league history have combined volume scoring, rebounding, and shooting efficiency at that level across seventy-two games.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Knicks face tough long-term decisions with Towns

Towns is under contract for two more guaranteed seasons, with a $61 million player option in 2027–28 looming.

By then, Towns would be 32 years old, holding full leverage to dictate his future or maximize his next payday.

The Knicks know extending him beyond that carries significant risk, particularly with health concerns that shadow his prime.

Bondy reported, “But I also understand why a deal won’t happen…there’s no rush, in other words.”

“Towns is a unique talent, but not among the 10 players worthy of $75 million average salary.”

Knicks prioritize winning now over financial caution

For now, the Knicks are focused less on contracts and more on winning a championship during this competitive window.

They’ve already reinforced the roster by adding Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, strengthening depth around their star-studded foundation.

The front office knows this is the type of supporting cast flexibility needed to keep pace in the East.

With Brunson’s leadership and Bridges’ defensive versatility, Towns’ scoring efficiency could be the X-factor pushing New York forward.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Balancing immediate success with long-term stability

Towns’ numbers make him irreplaceable, but the looming extension underscores the tension between present goals and future stability.

It’s like owning a luxury car—you enjoy the performance today but worry about costs when the warranty expires.

The Knicks will ride this version of Towns for now, maximizing his talent while carefully managing tomorrow’s financial landscape.