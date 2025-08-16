Knicks’ All-Star center must deliver in big moments next season

The New York Knicks are expected to be one of the top teams in the league next season while being led by two All-Stars in Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. However, for those expectations to be met, everything must go according to plan.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns is under pressure to deliver in clutch moments

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins said on NBA Today that he believes that Towns is under the most pressure to deliver in big moments next season.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

“When you talk about players, which players are under the most pressure to deliver, that’s Karl-Anthony Towns,” Perkins said (h/t Sports Illustrated’s Will Despart). “Like it’s time for him to deliver. It’s been a lot of criticism when it comes down to Luka Doncic and what he did defensively, and being in shape. Well, KAT falls in that category.”

Towns was acquired in a blockbuster trade just before training camp last season. In the trade, they parted ways with Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, two guys with polar opposite playoff resumes.

Towns will be a big difference-maker next season

Randle had notoriously struggled in the playoffs as a Knick, and DiVincenzo was behind some key moments during their 2024 playoff run. Towns had a few big moments himself during last season’s playoffs, including his game-saving miracle shots against the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 of the first round, and his 20-point fourth quarter to steal Game 3 from the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Despite that, New York will still want more from him in the big moments. All eyes focus on Brunson down the stretch of close games, so if Towns can deliver in the clutch as well, that will take pressure off of Brunson to get the job done.

If Towns can come through when the moments are the biggest, the Knicks should be in a great position to finally win a championship. The expectations are high, so it is up to the players to show that they want to win it all next season.