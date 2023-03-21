Knicks legend Willis Reed dead at 80, NBA community mourns his loss

Feb. 1970; New York, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Knicks center Willis Reed (19) in action at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Willis Reed, the captain of the New York Knicks championship teams in the 70s, died Tuesday.

The cause of his death hasn’t been announced, but retired NBA columnist and Hall of Famer Peter Vecsey said on Twitter that Reed, 80, “suffered congestive heart problems over the past year or so and was going through rehab to walk.”

Reed entered the pantheon of greatness when he limped out of Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals and inspired the Knicks to an improbable win over the Los Angeles Lakers for their first championship.

Game 7. 1970 NBA Finals. Willis Reed’s status to play was unclear. And then…



“Six-feet-ten from Grambling, the captain of the Knicks, the Most Valuable Player of the NBA.”



One of the great moments in NBA history.



RIP to The Captain. ?pic.twitter.com/5aXvESZZQO — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 21, 2023

He also won his only regular-season MVP that year and his first of two NBA Finals MVPs, completing a grand slam as he was also named the 1970 All-Star MVP.

Named among the 50 Greatest Players in NBA history and the 75th Anniversary team, Reed played 10 seasons in the league, all with the Knicks. He was a seven-time All-Star and won Rookie of the Year in 1965.

Reed owns the distinction as the first Knicks player to have his number retired. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1982.

The NBA community mourned the loss of a legend.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Willis Reed: pic.twitter.com/AKoimNMDqH — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 21, 2023

There have been greater players than Willis Reed.

There has never been a greater leader.

Rest in peace, Captain.

Fans of the #Knicks will love you until the end of time. pic.twitter.com/7lNNI1y0eG — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) March 21, 2023

The Knicks celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 championship team feels all the more poignant today. So important to give people their flowers while they're still with us. I'm glad the players or those representing them that day felt the love.



RIP Willis Reed — Jeremy Cohen (@TheCohencidence) March 21, 2023

Sad news about Willis Reed. Heard at anniversary event for Knicks 1973 champs that he was remaining home, not going back to the hospital. As tough as he was on the court, a gentleman off of it. — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) March 21, 2023

Willis Reed has passed away at the age of 80. A gentle giant. A huge loss for the NBA family.



Rest easy, Willis… pic.twitter.com/g2NlBtXfSG — Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) March 21, 2023

Oh man – Willis Reed has died. 2x NBA champ, 2x Finals MVP, regular-season MVP, Hall of Famer and an absolute legend in New York, back when it was the most legendary place in the basketball universe. He will be so missed. #RIP — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) March 21, 2023

RIP Mr. Willis Reed!! Condolences to his family, friends and fans! Thank You for all you’ve done! ???? — Quentin Richardson (@QRich) March 21, 2023

So sad to hear this!



Praying for his family & loved ones.



Willis Reed was one of the kindest gentlemen in the NBA to me when I was a kid reporter with the Nets and he worked in the front office.



Warm soul, always made I & my family feel welcomed at the Meadowlands. https://t.co/Yozhon3BG7 — ? Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) March 21, 2023