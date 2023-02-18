Knicks legend Patrick Ewing honored in FOCO’s 30th Anniversary NBA All-Star Collection bobbleheads

Celebrating the return of the NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, FOCO unveiled its latest bobblehead collection featuring some of the legends who have played in the 1993 All-Star Game, including New York Knicks‘ former franchise center Patrick Ewing.

Ewing’s bobblehead portrays him in an action pose while wearing his All-Star game jersey with a thematic mountain backdrop and base, a nod to Salt Lake City.

The seven-inch bobblehead also features a star-shaped accent on top of the base with a jersey number display, while the 1993 NBA All-Star Weekend and team logos are emblazoned on the front.

Ewing was the only Eastern Conference All-Star who finished with a double-double in that game 30 years ago. The Knicks cornerstone had 15 points and 10 rebounds, adding one assist, two steals, and two blocks off the bench. His conference rival Michael Jordan led the East All-Stars with 30 points.

But homegrown stars Karl Malone and John Stockton were not to be denied on their home court.

The Utah Jazz’s power duo had sensational nights — Malone with West-best 28 points and Stockton dropping a game-high 15 assists, to lift the West All-Stars to a 135-132 overtime win.

Malone and Stockton were named co-MVPs. They also have bobbleheads together in honor of their unforgettable performance.

The handcrafted Ewing’s bobbleheads are now available for pre-order at FOCO’s official website.

