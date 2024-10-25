Knicks leaning on high-profile acquisition to lead their 2nd unit

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Without Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa, the Knicks‘ second unit is undeniably thin, especially at center and power forward. This lack of depth has pushed the team to rely heavily on Mikal Bridges, both as a starter and a critical presence in the second unit when head coach Tom Thibodeau rotates out his primary players.

Bridges’ Versatility and Workload

Though Bridges is part of the Knicks’ starting five, his stamina and energy allow him to contribute effectively to the second team, which currently lacks chemistry and experience. Beyond Cameron Payne and Miles McBride, the bench includes several young talents such as Tyler Kolek, Pacome Dadiet, and Ariel Hukporti. Even Jericho Sims, now in his fourth season, remains relatively inexperienced in the NBA.

Fortunately, Bridges has already shown signs of his potential impact. In the season opener, he went 7-for-13 from the field over 35 minutes, hitting 2-of-7 from beyond the arc and finishing with 16 points and two assists. Although he failed to log a single rebound and had a -33 plus/minus, Bridges found his rhythm in the second half.

Knicks’ Defensive Struggles Against Boston

Defensively, Bridges was tasked with guarding Jayson Tatum, a challenge he struggled with, particularly in working through screens and contesting Tatum’s open shots from deep. The Celtics proved to be a difficult matchup for the Knicks on opening night, but the team now looks to rebound against the Indiana Pacers in their home opener on Friday night.

Preparing for the Pacers’ Offense

The Pacers’ offense, similar to Boston’s, relies on high pick-and-rolls, quick perimeter shots, and driving lanes. Bridges will have his hands full again, this time managing Tyrese Halliburton and Pascal Siakam. The expectation is that OG Anunoby will primarily match up against Siakam, given his physical approach to defense.

Bridges’ Role with the Second Unit

As Thibodeau rotates the second team, Bridges will likely stay on the floor, taking on the role of primary ball handler and offensive leader. The Pacers have a strong bench capable of putting up points, featuring players like Obi Toppin, James Wiseman, and T.J. McConnell. The Knicks will rely on Bridges to be a catalyst on offense, and he has the capability to thrive against second-team rotations—a role that Thibodeau hopes he can dominate.

In this transitional period for the Knicks, Bridges’ high energy and scoring ability will be pivotal as they navigate early season challenges and await the return of key players.