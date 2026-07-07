The Knicks made Jose Alvarado’s return official Monday, and this is the type of move that does not need to be dressed up.

Alvarado declined his $4.5 million player option and is back on a three-year deal worth more than $14 million. Spotrac has the new terms at three years and $14.58 million, which comes out to $4.86 million per season.

For a title team trying to stay under the second apron, that is exactly the kind of number you try to find. A backup guard who defends, pressures the ball, knows his role, and does not wreck the cap sheet is not easy to replace.

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Knicks kept the bench edge with Alvarado

Alvarado is not here to run a polished second-unit offense for 30 minutes. He is here to be annoying, pick up full court when needed, steal a few possessions, and give Madison Square Garden a reason to get loud during a dead stretch.

That sounds small until you watch playoff basketball. Every team needs one guard who can change the feel of a game without needing plays called for him. Alvarado averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 assists, and 2.5 rebounds last season, but the stat line undersells why the Knicks wanted him back.

The price is the win. Leon Rose did not have to choose between keeping Alvarado and protecting flexibility. He got both, which is usually how good teams stay out of trouble after a championship.

Jose Alvarado fits this Knicks roster

There is a reason the parade pictures work for this story. Alvarado feels like the kind of player New York attaches itself to fast. Brooklyn kid, defensive pest, a little loud, not scared of the moment. Easy sell.

The Knicks still have larger roster questions, especially with the frontcourt. This one is clean. Alvarado is back at a fair number, and the bench keeps some bite.