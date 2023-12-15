Knicks’ Julius Randle climbing team’s all-time 3-PT leaderboard

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks fell 117-113 at the hand of the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, but despite the loss, Julius Randle rose in the franchise’s all-time three-pointers made list.

Knicks: A Monster Performance From Randle Headlined by 3-Point Achievement

Randle put together a 32-point, 12-rebound double-double and went 2-6 from beyond the arc. He passed retired Knicks great Jamal Crawford to move into fourth place on the franchise’s leaderboard with 601 career makes.

Randle has been on an individual tear after starting the 2023-24 NBA campaign off slow. His efficiency from downtown has not lived up to the standard he’s set over the last three seasons as an All-NBA honoree. Yet, he’s still been able to deliver on 1.7 threes a night, though down from his career-high 2.8 nightly triples a year ago.

How Long Will it Take Randle to Claim the Franchise Record?

Now, Randle trails only John Starks (No. 1 – 982 3 PM), Allan Houston (No. 2 – 921 3 PM) and Carmelo Anthony (No. 3 – 765 3 PM). In just under five full seasons in New York, Randle is averaging two threes a game with a 33.9 percent connect rate.

At that rate, it would take Randle 191 more games to break Starks’ franchise record should he remain with the Knicks long-term and continue seeing 70 or more games a year. Under contract until the end of the 2025-26 season, Randle is on track to do so in that same season and will all but surely pass Carmelo Anthony next season, barring significant injury.

Randle has found his groove of late and is only an uptick in three-point percentage away from accelerating that timeline.