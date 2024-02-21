Knicks’ Julius Randle a non-participant in Tuesday’s practice

The New York Knicks return to action against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night and may have to do so without one of their two 2024 NBA All-Stars. Julius Randle, who has been sidelined with a dislocated shoulder since the Knicks’ Jan. 27 matchup against the Miami Heat, has still not been given the green light to take the practice floor with his teammates.
Knicks: Head Coach Tom Thibodeau gives update on Julius Randle’s injury progression
Kristian Winfield of The New York Daily News revealed the injury update yesterday on X:
Randle was in the midst of a resurgent stretch of play at the time that he went down. The three-time All-Star was averaging 22.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, and an elevated 6.2 assists while shooting 50.5% from the field and an astounding 47.1% from the three as he helped lead the Knicks to six consecutive wins from Jan. 17 until his injury 10 days later.
The Knicks are a different team with and without Randle & other key rotation pieces
As a team, the Knicks began to falter following his ailment, going 4-5 the rest of the way into the All-Star break, which Randle did not participate in as a result of his rehab.
Now, the Knicks look to bounce back from a slew of infirmities that have rocked their core rotation. Randle’s availability will likely soon follow his return to five-on-five action in practice, but as for teammates OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson, they’re making progress though still a ways away from returning as well.
Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles), Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring), and Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) are all slated to suit up against the Sixers. However, a clearer picture will be painted just before the opening tip.