Knicks’ Josh Hart on Jalen Brunson: “He’s The Most Clutch Player in the NBA Right Now”

The New York Knicks are making history. For the first time since 2000, the Knicks are in the Eastern Conference Finals with a clear shot at making it to the championship dance.

Leading New York to the cusp of an NBA Finals appearance is none other than Jalen Brunson. The team’s captain has delivered over and over again in the games’ biggest moments over the course of a tumultuous season.

Knicks: Josh Hart praises Jalen Brunson’s “unmatched” clutch ability

Brunson’s ability to lead the charge in critical moments is what earned him the trust of his teammates and, eventually, his status as the team’s captain. Josh Hart spoke out on Brunson’s “unmatched” clutch gene ahead of the ECF, expressing confidence in his captain ahead of the biggest games of their respective careers.

“There’s obviously a lot of talented guys in the league, especially in that fourth quarter – guys like Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander]. But I think his ability to rise to the occasion, his ability to let the ball make the proper play and let games [tell him what to do] situations is unmatched,” Hart said, per the NY Daily News.

“He’s one of the guys, if we’re down, it’s a couple-possession game toward the end of the fourth quarter, we’re extremely confident because we got guys that are gonna make plays defensively and he’s gonna make the proper play offensively: whether that’s scoring or drawing two guys on his shots, those kinds of things.

“I think we ride on that. He’s the most clutch player in the NBA right now. We’re happy he’s on our team.”

It’s hard to argue against Hart, especially after this magical playoff run from Brunson. Hart’s confidence in his teammate speaks volumes and highlights the high level of leadership Brunson possesses.

Brunson has been the NBA’s best clutch performer this season

Brunson won the Clutch Player of the Year award for his performance throughout the 2024-25 regular season. He totaled 156 points with 52 field goals made and a 51.5% field goal percentage in the clutch during the regular season.

That elite play in the clutch has continued into the postseason. According to Inpredictable, Brunson has attempted 40 clutch shots this postseason, converting 47.5% of them. He has attempted eight clutch squared shots, which are shots taken within the top 1% of potential win probability added. Brunson converted 43.8% of those.

Averaging 5.4 clutch points per game on 41.2% from the field this postseason, Brunson has been the definition of the word clutch.

Following their upset series win over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Knicks are flying high, and they have the great city of New York as the wind beneath their wings. One more clutch series from Brunson and company, and the banner chatter will hit another decibel.