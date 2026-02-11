New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado has made a great first impression in his first two games since being traded to his hometown team. Alvarado has shown off his defensive prowess right away and is quickly on his way to becoming a fan favorite.

Knicks’ Jose Alvarado using All-Star break to get more reps

Alvarado only wants to continue to get acclimated to his new team and new system. He plans to spend the upcoming All-Star break taking the time to learn the new system more.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“No break for me I’m going to try to stay here, get a lot of reps in. Just get comfortable with everything – offense, defense. Just get a good rhythm,” Alvarado said Tuesday, via SNY’s Ian Begley.

Alvarado had spent his entire career with the New Orleans Pelicans before being traded last week. He scored 12 points and racked up two steals in his Knicks debut against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, but he struggled with his shooting against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, going just 1-for-5 with four points.

Alvarado will be very important for the Knicks

Alvarado is expected to play a key role off the bench for the time being, especially with Miles McBride out for at least six-to-eight weeks after undergoing core muscle surgery. Alvarado will be the main secondary ball handler behind Jalen Brunson and will be expected to keep the offense flowing.

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“Once I start [getting in a rhythm] I can be a little bit more like myself,” said Alvarado, via Begley.

Alvarado will look to enter the All-Star break on a high note, when he and the Knicks head to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers in the final game before the break on Wednesday.