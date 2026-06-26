The New York Knicks will be getting a key piece from their championship run back. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Friday that backup guard Jose Alvarado is declining his $4.5 million player option and will sign a new three-year, $14 million deal to return to the Knicks.

Knicks bring back Jose Alvarado on a cheap deal

This is a huge pickup for New York, as Alvarado was instrumental in their run to a championship. The Brooklyn native was acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans back in February, and his impact was felt right away.

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His ability to be a pest on defense while providing an offensive spark quickly made him a valuable piece. He also helped the team absorb the absence of Miles McBride until late March while he was out with a core muscle injury.

Alvarado was also a key part of the Knicks’ historic 29-point comeback in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Alvarado played most of the fourth quarter as the Knicks stormed back to snatch the greatest comeback win in Finals history, with Alvarado contributing eight points in that fourth quarter.

Alvarado is a great long-term investment

Bringing him back ensures that the Knicks have a steady backup guard who can facilitate offense behind Jalen Brunson. His playmaking abilities proved to be huge during their playoff run, which allowed him to re-earn some minutes that he had lost at the end of the regular season.

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New York has been firm on not going over the second apron after owner James Dolan vowed to do so. The Knicks still have Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet set to hit the open market, though it is unlikely that both will back unless they reverse course on the second apron debacle.

Signing Alvarado to a cheap deal won’t shed any meaningful salary, as James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported. As the team continues to walk the second apron tightrope, they were able to retain a very valuable piece from a championship team.