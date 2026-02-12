The New York Knicks absolutely crushed the Philadelphia 76ers on their home floor heading into the All-Star break. They dominated Philadelphia 138-89 for their largest road win of the season, and it was led by a new face.

Knicks’ Jose Alvarado has historic game

Newcomer Jose Alvarado was the star of the show, as he had a career game in only his third game since being traded to the Knicks. He finished with 26 points, five steals, and tied a career-high in three-pointers made with eight.

Alvarado became the first player in NBA history to score at least 25 points, make at least eight threes, and record at least five steals in under 30 minutes of action. Alvarado did all his work in only 19 minutes off the bench, and he was cog in their dominant victory that saw them have a 52-point lead at one point.

Already, his impact on both ends of the floor is being felt tremendously. He provides a big spark and a ton of hustle, and also has an edge to him that New York needed to give them a tougher image.

Alvarado has been a welcome addition to the Knicks

In the first quarter, Mitchell Robinson was fouled hard going up for a dunk attempt. Alvarado took exception to that and got in the face of Trendon Watford, which was followed by a brief scuffle. Alvarado would receive a technical foul, but it was appreciated by many that he stood up for teammate.

“He did a hard foul, but I think he did a little extra with the staring,” Alvarado said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “I’m just not gonna go for none of that. …That’s when I’m at my best.”

The Knicks needed a game like that out of him, especially after taking a stunning loss to the last place Indiana Pacers the night before. With Miles McBride out for a while, they will be relying on Alvarado to provide a big spark consistently off the bench.

The All-Star break is now here, so the Knicks will have a week off before they enter the final stretch run. Alvarado will look to make another impact in their first game out of the break against the Detroit Pistons at home next week.