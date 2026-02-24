New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado has only been with the team for six games, but positive results are already showing up in the stats sheet that are very encouraging for the playoffs.

Knicks’ Jose Alvarado and Jalen Brunson have formed great chemistry

Alvarado has shared the court with superstar Jalen Brunson for a total of 59 minutes across those six games. In those games, the pairing owns a net rating of +17.8, a great indicator that the two are working well together already.

Alvarado is quickly climbing head coach Mike Brown’s trust ladder. Alvarado has begun closing games more often of late, most notably against the Houston Rockets on Saturday as the Knicks overcame an 18-point fourth quarter deficit to snatch victory at Madison Square Garden.

Brunson has been a workhorse this season, but one of the biggest gripes among fans is that he plays a bit of hero ball down the stretch and is a negative on defense. However, he has shown off the clutch gene more lately, and Alvarado’s defensive tenacity has helped set that up.

Alvarado has been a great addition for the Knicks

Alvarado’s addition was expected to have a tremendous impact, but he is showing to be capable of playing alongside Brunson as well as backing him up. Brown has demonstrated many times this season the desire to play two ball handlers together, and it has worked.

Tyler Kolek has shared the floor with Brunson several times this season, and the pair brought success during a majority of their minutes. Alvarado’s presence pushed Kolek out of the rotation, unfortunately, but Alvarado has provided an even bigger impact on both ends.

Alvarado could be a very key piece for the playoffs, where his energy and tenacity will be a welcome sight. His three steals in the fourth quarter against the Rockets may be a preview of the type of energy he will bring in a playoff setting, as he has the capability to turn games around.