New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado made his team debut on Sunday against the Boston Celtics after being dealt there on Thursday. The veteran guard brings an edge to the table that they were badly missing, and he showcased all of that in his debut.

Knicks’ Jose Alvarado has impactful team debut

Alvarado scored 12 points off the bench and recorded two steals and a block as the Knicks crushed the Celtics 111-89. Alvarado brought the defensive intensity that made him an attractive trade target, and his impact was felt immediately.

He got one of his trademark theft steals midway through the fourth quarter, sneaking up on Jaylen Brown and jarring the ball free, which led to a turnover on Brown and an easy layup for Alvarado. That play alone was a great indication that he is going to bring the same intensity he had in New Orleans to the Knicks.

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Alvarado spoke about his experience in his Knicks debut following the game.

“It just feels like it was meant to be,” said Alvarado (h/t Stefan Bondy of the New York Post). “It feels like I’ve been part of it for a while, even though it was the first game. Like it felt like nothing. It felt like home. It felt like it was supposed to happen this way.”

Alvarado will be very important down the stretch of the season

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Queens native is now back home playing for his hometown team, and the heart and hustle that he showed during his time with the New Orleans Pelicans makes him a perfect fit. With Miles McBride also out for a significant period of time, Alvarado will essentially replace the production he provided until he returns.

Alvarado will be essential for this team as it looks to get healthier down the stretch of the season. Luckily, they have just two more games before the All-Star break, which will give them an opportunity to get closer to full strength.