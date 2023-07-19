Knicks represent primary trade destination for 76ers superstar

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks continue to be seen as potential contenders for the acquisition of Philadelphia 76ers’ superstar Center, Joel Embiid, should he express a desire for a change. A recent comment by Embiid has sparked further speculation about the possible shift.

Embiid’s Ambition Fuels Speculation

Embiid’s recent declaration about his desire to win a championship – “whether with Philly or anywhere else” – has set the rumor mill in motion. The focus of speculation now is where he might land to achieve that goal if not with the 76ers.

In light of these developments, ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Dave McMenamin have suggested the Knicks as a potential new home for Embiid.

“I mean line up the Acela Express and send him up to New York,” McMenamin stated on a recent episode of Lowe’s The Lowe Post podcast. “That’s been what has been the murmurs. [Lowe] said New York, we’ve all heard New York, we know the connection between Leon Rose and Joel Embiid.”

Leon Rose and Joel Embiid: The Connection

This proposition isn’t without merit. Leon Rose, the Knicks’ President, and Embiid share a significant past connection: Rose was once Embiid’s agent. This connection is fueling beliefs that Rose could persuade Embiid to leave Philadelphia should the team’s efforts to build a championship contender falter.

Coming off an MVP season where he topped the league with 33.1 points per game and 10.2 rebounds, Embiid has proven his mettle as one of the NBA’s premier talents. He could be the perfect addition to a Knicks team that, with new star Point Guard Jalen Brunson, appears set for several consecutive playoff appearances.

Knicks’ Assets and Ambitions

The Knicks are also well-positioned to pull off a trade. They possess an impressive assortment of draft capital and burgeoning talent, which could facilitate a significant transaction.

Longing for a superstar to help elevate them to finals contention, the Knicks’ patient approach this offseason may hint at Embiid being their primary target.

As the Knicks bide their time, it will be intriguing to see whether they can secure a superstar from a conference rival. However, any potential shift for Embiid is likely to be at least a year away.

