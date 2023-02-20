Knicks: Jericho Sims reacts after losing in Slam Dunk contest

Feb 18, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (45) competesin the Dunk Contest during the 2023 All Star Saturday Night at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks reserve center Jericho Sims failed to live up to the hype as the betting favorite to win the Slam Dunk contest at the All-Star Weekend.

Worse, his envelope stunt at the end of his last dunk drew ‘meh’ reactions.

Jabari Smith’s reaction to Jericho Sims’ last dunk got me dying ? pic.twitter.com/lobWjj6YYu — ??? (@NyxRockets) February 19, 2023

Jericho Sims just put together the worst two dunk collection in a while.



He just thought he could stick his arms inside the basket and get a perfect score?



Don’t disrespect the Slam Dunk Contest like that.



pic.twitter.com/Nc0B5lsDB2 — Joe Tansey (@JTansey90) February 19, 2023

So, if you feel embarrassed for the stoic 6-foot-10 Knicks center, don’t be. Sims isn’t losing sleep despite spawning hilarious memes.

jericho sims hanging onto the rim pic.twitter.com/WnsBJ0TPwh — Dan Favale (@danfavale) February 19, 2023

Jericho Sims vs Mac McClung in the 2023 Dunk contest pic.twitter.com/xq2TDn6dlQ — Russ' TD ? (@RussFcb) February 19, 2023

The 6-foot-10 Knicks center broke his silence following his loss in the Slam Dunk contest with an Instagram story on Monday, showing himself enjoying the beach.

“No need to feel embarrassed for me,” Sims said in the caption. “I’m not.”

via Jericho Sims Instagram account

Sims’ freakish athleticism and bounce were displayed, but his lack of creativity, showmanship, and flair hastened his early exit from the competition.

Philadelphia’s two-way player Mac McClung broke the internet with his jaw-dropping dunks to run away with the win, with Shaquille O’Neal and several others anointing him as the savior of the Slam Dunk contest, which has cratered since the Zach LaVine-Aaron Gordon showdown in 2016.

Sims drew an average score of 47.6 for his first dunk and 47.8 for his controversial second dunk, in which he grabbed an envelope clipped to the net and later opened it to reveal a piece of paper with the number “50,” written on it, referring to a perfect score.

Jericho Sims 2nd Dunk – Round 1 | Feb 18 | 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/R5195I3oP1 — Mr. Viral ??? (@techz_dave) February 19, 2023

Apparently, the judges and fans were not impressed with the dunk and, more so, with the stunt.

Sims is expected to return to oblivion after the All-Star break, with Knicks starting center Mitchell Robinson on track to make a comeback from a thumb injury.

Follow this writer on Twitter: @alderalmo