Knicks’ Jalen Brunson reacts to Game 7 defeat: ‘I didn’t play well enough’

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks’ magical season is over. On Sunday, the Knicks were defeated 130-109 in the decisive Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Pacers will now advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for a date with the Boston Celtics, while the Knicks will return home as a long offseason awaits.

Jalen Brunson suffers fractured hand in Game 7 loss

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) flexes his left hand during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Aside from the loss, G Jalen Brunson once again made headlines, only this time it wasn’t for another spectacular performance. Instead, Brunson would become the latest Knick to get bit by the injury bug, suffering a fractured hand after contesting a Tyrese Haliburton layup in the third quarter, the final blow for a Knicks team that has been utterly decimated by injuries in the postseason. Brunson finished Game 7 with 17 points and nine assists in 29 minutes.

Brunson keeps it real following a disappointing finish to the season

Following the defeat, Brunson weighed in on his thoughts on the Knicks season as a whole. The former Villanova product was blunt and honest when asked if he views the Knicks season as a success.

“No,” said Brunson. “Did we win the championship? Did we get close? That’s my mindset, this is how it is.”

Despite the disappointing finish, Brunson still has admiration for the strength and determination the Knicks showed all season.

“This team is special in a way that I can’t really explain,” said Brunson. “The way we just fought, the way we just didn’t use excuses, just kept finding ways to the best of our abilities….I just love the fact that we have that mindset.”

Knicks: Brunson was historically good in the 2024 Playoffs

May 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates in the fourth quarter after scoring against the Indiana Pacers during game two of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

From an individual standpoint, Brunson was as good as it gets in the postseason, averaging 33.7 points per game, the most in the NBA. He scored 40 or more points in a game five times, joining Jerry West, Michael Jordan, and Allen Iverson as the only guards in NBA history with five or more 40-point games in a single playoff run.

Even with his historical achievements, Brunson still takes responsibility for New York’s shortcomings.

“There’s pros and cons to how I played,” said Brunson. “I played well individually at some points in time during the playoffs. The cons are I didn’t play well enough to help my team move forward.”

Brunson shouts out the Knicks faithful for supplying much-needed energy

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brunson also made a point to give a special shout-out to the Knicks faithful, crediting the widespread support from the fanbase for their energy when the team needed it the most.

“I’m so thankful for them,” said Brunson. “The nights we need energy, they’ve provided for us. They’re amazing. They deserve much more than what we’re able to do this playoff run.”

Brunson declines to comment regarding a contract extension

Brunson, who is eligible to sign a four-year, $156 million contract extension beginning on July 12, refused to comment when asked about the possibility of signing an extension this summer.

“I’ll talk about that another time,” said Brunson.

The Knicks will now begin an offseason in which they will look to build upon the success they saw this season. With a hefty stash of draft picks and a favorable financial situation, New York will have many routes to improve upon a roster that won 50 games and was just one win shy of the Eastern Conference Finals.