Josh Hart reflects on Knicks’ season after Game 7 elimination

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart was the heart and soul of the team (no pun intended) during their postseason run. Whether it was flying in the paint for rebounds or going coast-to-coast on fastbreak attempts, Hart gave the team energy and showcased hustle like no other.

Sadly for Hart and the Knicks, their magical season is over, losing Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the Indiana Pacers 130-109. Hart was battling an abdominal strain he suffered in Game 6 that otherwise would’ve kept him out for an extended period of time, but he decided to give it a go in the win-or-go-home matchup at Madison Square Garden.

Josh Hart played through the pain in Game 7

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the fourth quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Hart played 37 minutes and had 10 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, though he didn’t have the same energy he had displayed throughout the series prior to the injury. Nevertheless, the Garden crowd appreciated his effort, giving him a loud standing ovation when he fouled out late in the fourth quarter as their season was coming to an end.

The forward expressed gratitude for the fans’ support after the game to reporters and also reflected on what was a career season for him.

Hart was thankful for a strong Knicks season

“It’s huge. I came here last year, I think this is like my fourth team, my sixth coach, my fourth franchise. I wanted a home. And obviously the front office believed in me and gave me a contract,” said Hart (h/t The Athletic’s Fred Katz). “Thibs played me. The city embraced me. For me that means a lot.

“And for me, the only way I can repay them is just to continue to put my body on the line, give everything I have and leave my heart on that court. I feel like I did that this year. I’ve just got to thank the fans for just embracing me this year. I’m not perfect. There’s a lot of ups and downs with Josh Hart. But they embraced me and they sent me love this whole time.”

Hart led the team through adversity

May 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game two of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Hart’s first full season with the Knicks was certainly an underdog story. Fresh off of signing a four-year, $80 million contract in the offseason, he struggled to get into a rhythm through the first few months of the season, and even publicly expressed frustration with his lack of involvement early in the season.

Things changed in late January following injuries to OG Anunoby and Julius Randle, as Hart was inserted into the starting lineup, a spot that he wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the season.

Hart would thrive in that starting role, as through the final 36 games of the season, he averaged 12 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, was a +127, and averaged 40 minutes per game, which was the most in the NBA during that span.

He would carry that momentum into the postseason, as he averaged 14.5 points and 11.5 rebounds (fourth in the NBA), and was the driving force for them as the team’s injury situation reached its tipping point. It was only fitting that he would drill the series-clinching three-pointer in the final seconds of Game 6 in the first round against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite the disappointing finish, Hart feels good about Knicks’ resilience

It was only a matter of time before the unprecedented amount of injuries caught up to them, as just too many important players were sidelined with significant ailments. But Hart displayed a true showing of grit and toughness through major adversity that Knicks fans will certainly appreciate. It’s unfortunate that this season did not result in a championship, though Hart didn’t dwell on the disappointing finish.

“Extremely proud of what we did this season,” said Hart (h/t SNY). “Through all the injuries we continued to fight, we didn’t make excuses. I’m happy with that. We gave everything and we’re building something. That’s something hopeful.”

Hart and the Knicks will be thinking about this Game 7 loss all summer, which is likely what most fans will be thinking as well. However, their fight and resilience shouldn’t go unnoticed, and Hart set the perfect example of laying it all out on the floor. If there is anything fans can look forward to next season, it is that this team never quits, and they will not go down without a fight.