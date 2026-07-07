The Knicks got their first real post-title jolt on Tuesday, and of course it had to involve Jalen Brunson.

Brunson is undergoing wrist and forearm surgery and is expected to return to basketball activities later this summer, according to the latest reporting around the Finals MVP. The exact side has been described differently across reports, so the clean read for now is simple: surgery, rehab, and a summer timeline that the Knicks badly need to stay clean.

That sounds manageable. It also sounds like the kind of thing that makes every Knicks fan stare at the calendar for a second. Brunson just dragged this franchise through a championship run, and the idea of him spending July and August rehabbing anything near his shooting hand is enough to cut through the parade glow pretty quickly.

A Jalen Brunson mural rolls through the Knicks championship parade. Credit: Brenden Willsch-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Brunson gave the Knicks everything

The only reason this does not feel like a panic story is the timing. July is the right month to get this handled. Training camp is still far enough away that the Knicks can breathe, and the reported expectation that Brunson returns to basketball work later this summer keeps this from becoming a full alarm.

Still, there is no casual version of a Brunson injury anymore. He averaged 26.0 points, 6.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds across 74 regular-season games, then pushed that to 28.4 points per game in the playoffs. In the closeout Game 5 win over San Antonio, he dropped 45 points and walked away with Finals MVP. No one should frame this as a normal player getting a small clean-up. The entire engine is going in for maintenance.

The Knicks built a deeper team around him, and that matters. Jordan Clarkson gives them another ball handler. Miles McBride can eat real minutes. Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns can help carry offense in stretches. But every serious version of this team still starts with Brunson bending a defense until it breaks.

The Knicks need this to stay boring

The best-case version is pretty boring. Brunson gets the procedure, spends the next couple of months rehabbing, ramps back into basketball work before camp, and the Knicks monitor his workload like a team that understands it just found the top of the mountain.

The annoying version is where the soreness lingers. Wrist and forearm issues can mess with touch, rhythm, and comfort, especially for a guard who lives on footwork, pull-ups, floaters, and weird angles in traffic. Brunson is not some catch-and-shoot passenger. His whole game is built on pressure, contact, balance, and feel.

So yes, this matters even if the first timeline is not scary. Brunson just finished the kind of run that turns a star into a made man in New York. The Knicks do not need him winning July. They need him healthy when the title defense starts getting real again.