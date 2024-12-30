Knicks’ Jalen Brunson not taking victory laps after 55-point game

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson put on a show in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, as he scored a season-high 55 points and carried his team to their seventh consecutive win that came in overtime against the Wizards.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is focused on winning

Brunson spoke to reporters after the game and was asked how he made the performance look effortless. He was unfazed by the performance and was focused on getting the win.

“It just happened. That’s the way the game was flowing,” Brunson said (h/t Posting and Toasting). “Looked up at the scoreboard and it said 50-something. So that is what it is.”

Brunson’s performance placed both him and the Knicks in a spot of history. Brunson now is tied with Richie Guerin for the second-most 50-point games in franchise history with three.

Additionally, the Knicks are now the first team in NBA history to have four different players score 40 or more points in a single game before Jan. 1. Karl-Anthony Towns has done it twice this season, and Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby have each done it once.

The Knicks needed a big game from Brunson

The Knicks needed a performance like that from Brunson, especially with the team’s recent struggles shooting the ball. They made just four threes on Friday against the Magic and shot just 25% from three on Saturday against the Wizards.

New York has been one of the top shooting teams in the league this season, so this recent slide is uncharacteristic of what they have done this season.

The hope is that those shooting woes end soon, but luckily for them, they continue to win despite the speed bump. Brunson and the Knicks will do battle with the Wizards once again on Monday night, where they will look to close out 2024 with their eighth consecutive win.