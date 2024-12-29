Knicks reportedly open to trading injured big man for bench depth

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are having a very good season with a 22-10 record, but their roster feels incomplete with center Mitchell Robinson still out with an injury. It may be a while before he returns to the floor, and the Knicks could consider moving him to acquire a player who will help now.

Knicks could offer Mitchell Robinson for bench pieces

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, New York could offer Robinson in a package deal to acquire significant bench help.

“New York wouldn’t be opposed to flipping Mitchell Robinson in a package for an impactful sixth-man-like player,” Siegel wrote.

The Knicks need depth in the frontcourt, as they lack a wing that can consistently back up OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. The latter leads the NBA in minutes with an average of 39.2 per game.

Additionally, they do not have a ton of size behind Karl-Anthony Towns. Precious Achiuwa has taken over as the backup since returning from injury, but they would like to have a more dominant presence down low to enhance the defense especially.

The Knicks need bench help now

While they could wait for Robinson to return, banking on him staying healthy is a very risky bet. He missed 51 regular season games last season with an ankle injury and has dealt with several lower body injuries in years past.

Players that they could pursue in trades include players like Nick Richards from the Charlotte Hornets and Drew Eubanks from the Utah Jazz. If they want to up the ante, they can pursue a package deal for players such as Collin Sexton from the Utah Jazz or Tre Mann from the Charlotte Hornets.

However, making a move for a sixth-man type of player could come at the cost of Miles McBride, who has been highly impactful for the Knicks this season. It may not be worth it for the Knicks to part ways with him, as he is continuing to take steps forward in his development as a sixth man.

The Knicks are likely to make a move this season to upgrade the roster. Only time will tell if it will come at the expense of Robinson.