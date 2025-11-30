New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has had a tremendous season. In fact, since his brief two-game absence from an ankle sprain, he has dominated the competition in front of him.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is putting together a great campaign

Brunson is averaging a career-high 29.1 points overall this season. In his last five games since returning, he is averaging 31.6 points, 5.4 assists, and is shooting 52.7% from the field and 40.5% from three.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In that span, the Knicks are 4-1, getting big wins on the road to get themselves back on track. The season Brunson is having is on track to be the best of his entire career, and could even be in the running for the MVP award.

Head coach Mike Brown already gave Brunson his flowers and his support for being the league MVP. Realistically, it would take a lot for him to win the MVP award, given the abundance of talent in the league today, but he is becoming a legitimate candidate to at least earn votes.

Brunson is setting himself up for big achievements this season

Brunson still has one individual achievement to accomplish: All-NBA First Team. He has made the second team in each of the last two seasons, narrowly missing the nomination for the first team selection.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If this pace continues, he will almost certainly make first team All-NBA and be an All-Star again. Furthermore, he can put the Knicks in a great position for them to reach their ultimate goal, which is to win a title this season.

Brunson will look to continue his scorching hot stretch of play on Sunday when he and the Knicks take on the Toronto Raptors at home.