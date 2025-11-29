New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is having a phenomenal season up to this point. He has the Knicks in a great position with a 12-6 record, and he has been dominant in his own regard.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is having an MVP-level campaign

Brunson carved up the Milwaukee Bucks’ defense on Friday, dropping 37 points on an efficient 12-for-21 shooting from the floor and 4-for-6 from three. His effort led them to a big 118-109 victory over them.

He is also now averaging a career-high 29.1 points per game, teetering on that 30 points per game milestone. His current career-high is 28.7, which he set in the 2023-24 season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Head coach Mike Brown gave Brunson a ton of praise following the victory on Friday. He even went to the length of saying that Brunson should be considered the league MVP at this point in the season.

“He should be talked about as a potential MVP. There’s not enough chatter. The guy had 37 tonight on 12-of-21. He gets blitzed often and he makes the right basketball play,” Brown said, via Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

Brunson is in the midst of the best season of his career

Brunson has had a taste of MVP consideration in the past. He finished fifth in MVP voting in the 2023-24 season, the same year in which he dominated postseason play and nearly took the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Last season, his individual numbers declined slightly, but the team advanced to the conference finals for the first time in over 25 years. He led them on their best run through the playoffs in a very long time, and he is on track to do the same thing again this year.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It will be tough for him to win the MVP award, given the level of talent spread across the league, but he should definitely earn some consideration for the award if he leads the Knicks to success this season.

Brunson will look to continue his MVP campaign on Sunday, when he and the Knicks take on the red-hot Toronto Raptors at home.