Knicks ink Mikal Bridges to brand new four-year extension

The New York Knicks finally locked in their future, agreeing to a four-year, $150 million extension with Mikal Bridges.

Shams Charania of ESPN reported the deal on Thursday evening, noting it includes a trade kicker and a 2029–30 player option.

While Bridges was eligible for $156.2 million, the Knicks secured a slight discount, giving them flexibility for future roster maneuvers.

This commitment signals that New York sees Bridges as a key pillar in their pursuit of a championship window.

The front office is strategically locking in core talent while maintaining room to support Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns long-term.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Bridges is betting on growth in New York

Bridges averaged 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists last season while shooting an efficient 50% from the field.

Despite those numbers, he didn’t fully mesh with the Knicks in his first year, adjusting to a new role and system.

Chemistry often takes time to develop, and the Knicks are banking on a year of familiarity unlocking his two-way potential.

Bridges’ elite perimeter defense and ability to stretch the floor make him the glue that can elevate New York’s star-heavy lineup.

A full season alongside Brunson, Towns, and OG Anunoby could help him rediscover the rhythm he had in Phoenix and Brooklyn.

New York’s championship window is wide open

By extending Bridges now, the Knicks are aligning their contracts to keep their core together through multiple playoff runs.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $90.9 million deal, with the new contract kicking in after 2025–26.

The team’s bench also received a makeover this offseason, with Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele adding depth and scoring punch.

It’s a deliberate strategy: keep the stars happy, reinforce the rotation, and give coach Mike Brown more tools for flexibility.

With the Eastern Conference shifting after multiple rival injuries, New York has a legitimate chance to take a step forward.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A small discount, a big commitment

The $6 million gap between Bridges’ eligibility and his final deal may seem minor, but it reflects mutual trust and alignment.

For the Knicks, it creates incremental cap flexibility that could become critical for midseason moves or future veteran additions.

For Bridges, it’s a statement that he believes in the project and wants to be part of New York’s next great era.

Like a puzzle piece finally clicking into place, his extension completes a roster built for sustained contention over several seasons.

The Knicks now enter the 2025–26 season with a defined identity, a reinforced bench, and a locked-in long-term nucleus.