Knicks: In-season tournament schedule announced; previewing their chances at winning NBA Cup

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA’s in-season tournament is back for a second season, with the New York Knicks grouped with the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and Charlotte Hornets as they look to secure their first NBA Cup title. These games will take place every Tuesday and Friday from Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, with the semifinals and finals held in Las Vegas.

The Knicks will open the NBA Cup with an exciting playoff rematch against the 76ers

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) handles the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forward Nicolas Batum (40) and center Joel Embiid (21) during the first quarter of game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The tournament begins with the New York Knicks visiting the Philadelphia 76ers. Given that New York knocked Philadelphia out of the playoffs last season, this matchup adds an extra layer of excitement. It’s also a chance for players like Mikal Bridges and Paul George to show their skills in pursuit of the NBA Cup. The tournament promises to kick off with a masterclass.

After winning gold with Team USA, Joel Embiid will be highly motivated to add more trophies to his name. Both of last season’s tournament finalists – the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers – made the playoffs, with the Pacers advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. The tournament gained legitimacy following LeBron James’s victory with the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

The Knicks have a strong chance to win the NBA Cup

May 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) celebrates with guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the second half during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Arguably the best team in their group, the New York Knicks will face their toughest matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets, each a year better with young talent, will be looking to make a name for themselves. Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic is a player to watch, coming off a tremendous postseason performance. The New York Knicks have Julius Randle to match up against Banchero, offering a must-see basketball showdown.

The Brooklyn Nets will aim to prove their legitimacy without Mikal Bridges, while Bridges will look to do the same. As the In-Season tournament approaches, expect a green light from Mikal Bridges when he suits up against his former team. The New York Knicks have a counter for every matchup, making for compelling storylines throughout the tournament.